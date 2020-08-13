Bristol-Myers Squibb Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 73,477 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical volume of 40,820 call options.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.07.

In related news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY stock opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a PE ratio of -631.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $59.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

