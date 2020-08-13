Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stephens from $35.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brinker International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Brinker International from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.60. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Brinker International by 328.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

