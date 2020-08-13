Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EAT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

EAT stock opened at $34.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.60. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Brinker International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

