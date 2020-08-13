Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited operates as an automotive manufacturer in China. The Company’s operating segments are divided primarily into the manufacture and sale of minibuses and automotive components. Its commercial vehicle brands include JinBei and Granse minibuses. The Group is also engaged in the manufacture of diesel engines and gasoline engines for use in minibuses, sedans, SUV and light duty trucks and automotive components. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUY opened at $11.00 on Monday. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. This is a positive change from Brilliance China Automotive’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. Brilliance China Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

