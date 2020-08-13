Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.71.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.93 on Monday. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$17.91 and a twelve month high of C$36.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -110.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$33.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

