BofA Securities Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by BofA Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s previous close.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.77.

NYSE:AEE opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.30. Ameren has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $87.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $76.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameren had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ameren by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 282.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

