BofA Securities Begins Coverage on Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO)

BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:NCNO) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.20.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $78.88 on Monday. Accolade has a one year low of $66.82 and a one year high of $91.88.

In related news, insider Gregory Orenstein bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Also, Director Steven A. Collins bought 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,750.00.

About Accolade

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.