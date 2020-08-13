BMO Capital Markets Trims Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price to $7.00

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex from $10.25 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

ENRFF stock opened at $4.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

