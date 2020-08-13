BMO Capital Markets Raises Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target to $3.25

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $3.25 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shawcor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Shawcor from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Shawcor from $2.60 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Shawcor alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAWLF opened at $2.43 on Monday. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.