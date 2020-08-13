BMO Capital Markets Raises Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target to $40.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Domtar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Domtar from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Domtar from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.25.

UFS opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.31 and a beta of 1.69. Domtar has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Domtar will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 1,852.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

