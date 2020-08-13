BMO Capital Markets Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$35.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$36.71.

TSE:BLX opened at C$32.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.99, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.24. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$17.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.48.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

