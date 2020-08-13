BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$6.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

PSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.88. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.56 and a one year high of C$17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.30%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

