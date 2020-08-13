BMO Capital Markets Cuts SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target to $22.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CWYUF. CIBC reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.50 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

CWYUF stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

