BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$61.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.50 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$60.75.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$56.88 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$35.43 and a 1 year high of C$66.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 103,789.00, a quick ratio of 96,560.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

In other news, Director Dean Connor sold 28,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.64, for a total value of C$1,338,826.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,099,279.08. Insiders sold a total of 84,309 shares of company stock worth $4,189,876 in the last 90 days.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

