BMO Capital Markets Boosts Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Price Target to $18.00

Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RUSMF. TD Securities upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $15.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Russel Metals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Russel Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

OTCMKTS:RUSMF opened at $14.64 on Monday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

