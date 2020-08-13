BMO Capital Markets Boosts B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Price Target to $11.50

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.96.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of BTG opened at $6.43 on Monday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 173.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,243,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,842,000 after buying an additional 3,326,814 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $10,511,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 122.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,471,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 162.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 13.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,936,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,306 shares in the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.