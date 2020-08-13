Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on APRN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $6.00 to $6.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.73. Blue Apron has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $131.04 million for the quarter. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 103.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Apron news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 109,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $918,883.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,443,630 shares in the company, valued at $12,155,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 129,041 shares of company stock worth $1,140,697. 24.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 3,130.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

