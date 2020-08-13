Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) Insider Nigel Newton Sells 299 Shares

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY) insider Nigel Newton sold 299 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69), for a total value of £615.94 ($805.26).

Nigel Newton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Nigel Newton sold 38,197 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61), for a total value of £76,394 ($99,874.49).

On Wednesday, July 29th, Nigel Newton sold 54,146 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.88), for a total value of £119,121.20 ($155,734.34).

On Friday, July 31st, Nigel Newton sold 27,726 shares of Bloomsbury Publishing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £57,947.34 ($75,758.06).

The stock has a market cap of $163.73 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.97). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 206.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 224.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a GBX 6.89 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.28. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.97%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target (down from GBX 270 ($3.53)) on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

About Bloomsbury Publishing

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

