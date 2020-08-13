Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Knight in a report issued on Monday, August 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $78.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.91, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $81.87.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Black Knight by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 519,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,197,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,509,000 after purchasing an additional 423,942 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 386.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 486,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 386,677 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,003,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after purchasing an additional 364,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,538 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

