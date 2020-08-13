BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) is set to release its Q2 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 14th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.21). On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $43.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 1.90.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
