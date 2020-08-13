BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXP opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

