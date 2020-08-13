BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,392 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 23.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 630 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE AXP opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
