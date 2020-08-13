BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,025,000 after acquiring an additional 361,140 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 869,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $399,608,000 after buying an additional 360,086 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,708.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,436,000 after buying an additional 292,828 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after buying an additional 277,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $670,328,000 after acquiring an additional 248,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $570.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.95.

In other news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 23,561 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,345. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $652.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $608.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $553.99. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $675.74.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.