BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $691,000 Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

In other news, Director John H. Cunningham sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.71, for a total transaction of $408,957.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,704,066.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.87, for a total value of $879,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at $22,282,377.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,559 shares of company stock worth $14,256,112 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of ARE opened at $172.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $436.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.92 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.