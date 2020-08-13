BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Takes $661,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 187.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in HollyFrontier by 207.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after acquiring an additional 598,713 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 47.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,510,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after purchasing an additional 487,417 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 27.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,202,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 468,689 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HFC stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. HollyFrontier Corp has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.83.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

