BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 51,084 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,084 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 118,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.22. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $32.41 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

