BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,512 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Waters were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 299.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $213.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.36. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.41 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.22.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

