BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 15,167 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $5,633,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,181,470.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,292 shares of company stock worth $1,827,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Generac stock opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.43 and a 12 month high of $179.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

