BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases New Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. G.Research downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

In related news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.33, for a total value of $845,953.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,045.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,832 shares of company stock worth $8,888,248. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $238.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $217.35 and its 200-day moving average is $194.30.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

