BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $25,468,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,191,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.78.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

