BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,542 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,947 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 27,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 353,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,754.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 53,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after purchasing an additional 52,650 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.23.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $193.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. The company has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

