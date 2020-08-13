BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $985,000 in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Edwin Medlin sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $887,451.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,276 shares of company stock valued at $9,320,707. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $545.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.96%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.24.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

