BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $746,000 in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after buying an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

In other news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Biegger sold 33,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,266,656.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,809.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,422 shares of company stock worth $13,145,465 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAG opened at $37.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $38.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.28%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

