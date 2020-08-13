BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Invests $1.26 Million in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the first quarter worth $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $113.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.89.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher bought 350,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

