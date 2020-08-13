BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 90.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $29.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

