BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Insulet were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Insulet by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,916,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,844,000 after acquiring an additional 231,911 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Insulet by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,445,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Insulet by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,695,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $446,621,000 after purchasing an additional 187,563 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 811,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,684,000 after purchasing an additional 45,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insulet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,787 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on PODD. Stephens lifted their price objective on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insulet from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $198.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.84 and its 200-day moving average is $191.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 710.17 and a beta of 0.89. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $233.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Benjamin sold 14,912 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,131,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

