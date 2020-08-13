BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 52,904 Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at about $734,687,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Snap by 56.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,552,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,548,098 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth about $105,871,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Snap by 61,035.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,567,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,422,000 after buying an additional 3,562,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 8,192.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,313,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,503,000 after buying an additional 2,285,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,751,774.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,437,746 shares of company stock valued at $90,397,632 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.55.

SNAP opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.72.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

