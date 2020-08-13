BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 4,248 Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $43,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth $56,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of -77.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $202.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.29.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total value of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total value of $13,870,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 494,860 shares of company stock worth $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

