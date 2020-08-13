BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 24,708 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,708 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 471.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 777 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 305,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,889,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 65,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter worth $2,687,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $47.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

