BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys Shares of 14,904 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,904 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,432.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,221 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 113,311 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in First Solar by 39.0% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 50,518 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 14,163 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in First Solar by 10.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,190 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter worth $3,976,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the second quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors own 58.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $428,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,739 shares of company stock worth $6,300,190. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.32. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.53 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

