BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 2,376 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total transaction of $296,517.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,611,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 67,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.16, for a total value of $21,387,669.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,946,011.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,994 shares of company stock valued at $46,170,391. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $295.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,847.63 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.98. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $323.02.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.