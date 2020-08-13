BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires Shares of 11,209 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,955,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in PPG Industries by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Argus raised their target price on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.56.

PPG opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

