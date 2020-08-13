BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Shares of BRBR opened at $18.89 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,863,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 35,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 150.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,474,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

