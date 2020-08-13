Bean Cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Bean Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PrismChain (PRM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bean Cash’s total supply is 3,745,245,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

