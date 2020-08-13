Bayer’s (BAYRY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BAYRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Commerzbank upgraded Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC upgraded Bayer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bayer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Bayer stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.47. Bayer has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

