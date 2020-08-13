Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €76.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) received a €76.00 ($89.41) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bayer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €83.44 ($98.16).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of FRA BAYN opened at €57.94 ($68.16) on Tuesday. Bayer has a 12-month low of €91.58 ($107.74) and a 12-month high of €123.82 ($145.67). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €62.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €62.91.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.