Barrington Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.98. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.25 million. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS.

NXST has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $92.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $133.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,074,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $258,144.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,221.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,589. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

