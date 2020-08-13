Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.
Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $17.26 on Monday. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
SP Plus Company Profile
SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
