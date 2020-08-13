Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP)

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) in a report issued on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SP. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $17.26 on Monday. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SP Plus by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SP Plus by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SP Plus by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 305,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.