Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

TGNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on TEGNA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TEGNA from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on TEGNA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TEGNA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TEGNA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $12.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $18.31.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.21 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 21.17%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TEGNA will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 288.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.