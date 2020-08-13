Barclays Lowers Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OCDGF stock opened at $29.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

