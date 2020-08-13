Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 95.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BK. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at $3,789,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,286.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 58.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 162,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 59,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 70.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

BK opened at $38.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

